Italy make two changes for World Cup opener against Namibia

[Source: Federazione Italiana Rugby/ Facebook]

Italy have brought in English-born lock Dino Lamb and prop Danilo Fischetti to their starting XV for the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Namibia in Saint-Etienne on Saturday, the only changes from their final warm-up win over Japan last month.

Coach Kieran Crowley has selected an otherwise settled side that sees Paolo Garbisi at flyhalf, Tommaso Allan in the fullback position and livewire wing Ange Capuozzo as part of an attacking backline selection.

Montanna Ioane, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the 42-21 victory over Japan, keeps his place, with loose forward Michele Lamaro to captain the side.

Article continues after advertisement

Lamb has replaced Niccolo Cannone, who is not in the matchday 23, while Fischetti comes in for Ivan Nemer, who has dropped to the bench.

Five of the team played against Namibia at the 2019 World Cup, where Italy ran out 47-22 winners in the first game of the tournament for both sides in Japan.

Crowley, who will leave his role after the World Cup, said Italy were determined to show their progress in this tournament.

Italy will also face hosts France, New Zealand and Uruguay in Pool A.

Click Here for more on RWC