Government announces $250,000 pre-tournament bonus for Flying Fijians

The Fijian government has this afternoon announced a $250,000 incentive for our Fiji Water Flying Fijians ahead of the Rugby World Cup, which starts tomorrow in France.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this means each player and official in the team is entitled to $5000 each, which will be deposited into a local bank account of the team members.

“Your coalition government is serious about fostering excellence in all sports. we will announce the full transformative package in greater detail in the near future once it has been finalised”.

He says as the tournament progresses, the government will work with the private sector for more incentives.

The Prime Minister relays the country’s sympathy to Caleb Muntz.

Rabuka highlights that similar targeted incentive packages are possible if the evaluation proves to be impactful.