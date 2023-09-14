Better execution key for Fiji

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have reflected on their loss to Wales and didn’t focus much on the match officials.

Our side will look to sharpen its execution when they enter Australia’s 22 and get some points.

Assistant coach Brad Harris says their focus this week has been on tidying up their performance.

He adds that they have to be disciplined when they don’t have the ball, watch their tackle heights, and make good decisions at the breakdown.

“If we paint those good pictures, then hopefully we can apply some pressure when we’ve got the ball, and hopefully the penalty count will be in our favour and we can come out on top.”

The 23 players to face the Wallabies will be named tonight by head coach Simon Raiwalui.

Meanwhile, Australia’s prop Taniela Tupou is under an injury cloud; however, the coaching team hasn’t ruled him out.

Fiji faces Australia at 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

