A call that made Botitu's day

Vilimoni Botitu [right]

Joining the national side is nothing new for Olympic gold medalist Vilimoni Botitu but the last few days have been quite different.

It’s been a special time for the 25-year-old after being called in to replace the injured Caleb Muntz.

Botitu was not in the 33 member Rugby World Cup squad announced by Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui in Nadi last month.

Article continues after advertisement

The disappointment of not making the cut only lasted a month after he received a call from Raiwalui last week.

Botitu says he never gave up and kept on working hard.

“I was pretty disappointed when they announced the team but I went back home and never rested much, keep on working, I know I have another chance to come back, I was a bit happy when I got the call from Simon to come back and joining the team.”

The former Natabua High School student is in contention for selection against the Wallabies in their second World Cup match.

Fiji plays Australia at 3:45am on Monday.