Younger Ravula named in Fiji U20 squad

Moses Armstrong Ravula [Source: northseagles/Instagram]

Moses Armstrong Ravula, the younger brother of Fijian Drua fly-half Isaiah Armstrong Ravula, has been named in the SportsWorld Fiji U20 squad for the upcoming Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge.

The talented Moses Ravula joined Queensland Premier Rugby Club, Norths, this year.

He has quickly established himself as a standout performer in their Premier Grade side and is also a dedicated member of their BERA Academy.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has announced a strong and talented 28-man squad for the tournament.

Notably, 15 players from the squad participated in the Super Rugby U20 Championship held earlier this year in New Zealand, bringing valuable experience to the team.

The Fiji U20 team enters the tournament as the defending champions and will be aiming to retain their title as they face challenges from Tonga, Canada, and Samoa.

The Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge kicks off next Wednesday with Fiji U20 taking on Tonga U20.

Their schedule continues with a match against Canada U20 on June 6th, followed by a final clash against Samoa U20 on June 7th.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.