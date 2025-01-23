Young squad but age is just a number says Chapman

The SportsWorld Fijian Under 20 team is fielding its youngest-ever squad this year, with players aged between 17 and 19 according to head coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

Flanker Sam Chapman believes age does not affect how well someone plays and only the best should be selected.

The 19-year-old who is based in New Zealand and has links to Qarani in Gau, will be one of three senior leaders in the squad, alongside Iliesa Erenavula and Siva Lumelume.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a game plan must always be followed no matter how good you are.



[Flanker Sam Chapman]

“You have to forget to learn, you have to forget what you know and learn what the coaches tell you. You know its hard to play your own game and if the coaches want you to do something you have to do it their way.”

Chapman believes in the philosophy of giving your best and hoping that all good things will follow.

The youngster says it’s not clear yet where he wants to head in the future and that he will just focus on his U20 gig for now.

He and the team are currently preparing for the Oceania Rugby Under-20 Challenge, which will be held in New Zealand next month.