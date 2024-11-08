Young Army side expected to tackle Police

Some upcoming players are expected to lead the Army rugby side tomorrow when they play Police in the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl in Suva.

Fiji Warriors and national under 20 reps John Muller and Patemo Nuku along with Suva’s Kolinio Bulabalavu should be the go to men in the front row.

Former U20 rep Saula Qiolevu and Suva’s Nemani Sarasau may get the nod as locks while Eroni Leone, Ledua Waqabaca and Vilikesa Sewale are likely to be named as loose forwards.

Army star Inia Tawalo, former Fiji 7s rep Rokoua Rasaku, Levani Kurumudu and Anasa Raqili are going to run the show for the backline.

Ilaitia Tuisese Junior is Army’s head coach as assisted by Reverend Joji Rinakama.

The Sukuna Bowl clash will kick off at 3pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

The rugby league match will be aired live as well at 9am tomorrow.