Yee to create history

This weekend’s Super W match in Lautoka between the Fijian Drua and ACT Brumbies will have a touch of history after coach Ifereimi Rawaqa named Carletta Yee in his lineup.

Yee will be the youngest Drua Women player ever to make her debut when she runs out against the Brumbies in round 3.

The 17-year-old will make her first appearance together with Olympics bronze medalist and former Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau.

Rawaqa has also made some positional changes as Vitalina Naikore moves to the wing, flanker Ema Adivitaloga will wear the 12 jumper and Merewairita Neivosa shifts to center.

Ana Korovata, Tiana Robanakadavu and Loraini Senivutu pack down in the front row with Fuga Ofakimalino and Yee as locks.

Rusila Nagasau, Nunia Daunimoala and Bitila Tawake are the loose forwards.

Setaita Railumu starts at halfback with Salanieta Kinita at first five eighth.

The other winger is Repeka Tove and Litiana Vueti will be at fullback.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women hosts Brumbies at 3:35pm on Saturday in Lautoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

