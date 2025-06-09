World Cup looms, players focus on Super Rugby season

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

While many members of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are looking ahead to next year’s Rugby World Cup, co-captain Frank Lomani says his teammates remain fully focused on the upcoming Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby season.

He admits that wearing the white jersey is a dream for almost every player, but emphasizes that they understand the responsibility they carry for the Drua.

Lomani also expressed his excitement for the season, noting that the players will give their all as they aim to impress national coaches ahead of the World Cup.

“Yes, with the prep for the Rugby World Cup, that’s where everyone’s headed, everyone wants to put their hands up to represent the country. But right now, our focus is on Super Rugby 2026.”

A seasoned international, Lomani represented the Flying Fijians at both the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, playing a total of eight matches.

Since making his debut in 2017, he has earned 40 caps for Fiji, establishing himself as a key figure in the national team.

