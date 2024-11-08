Wins motivate Police

The Police rugby team will draw inspiration from their winning momentum this week, following victories in soccer, boxing, and cricket at the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition.

Team Police Committee head and Director of Strategic Planning Pauliasi Colamoto says their winning streak has been a major boost ahead of their upcoming games.

He adds these wins have positively impacted their camp as they prepare for tomorrow’s matches at the HFC Bank tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the past few days, we have won three games so far and yes it has set the platform and motivated the teams that are yet to play today and for the rugby games tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Army Rugby Manager Tupou Colati says they are aware of the Police achievements over the past few days but remain unfazed, staying focused on their ultimate goal of winning the main game.

Volleyball is currently underway at the FMF Gym.

Touch Rugby will kick-off tomorrow at 9am followed by Rugby League at 9.30am.

The Over 40s will compete at 12pm at Bidesi Park, Development starts at 11am.

The Servicewomen will meet at 1pm at the Stadium before the main game starts at 3pm.