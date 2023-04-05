We’ll look at changing things again:Gollings

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings will again keep opposition guessing with his starting lineup for every game at the Singapore 7s this week.

The national coach says he understands that there needs to be some form of consistency his run on side but he trusts all the players to deliver when they’re given the opportunity to play.

Gollings says they’re all geared up for the Singapore 7s.

‘We will look at changing things up again it gives the opposition a different dimension, it also gives players opportunity for less minutes but more impact but it will build through the tactical awareness and we’ll make sure we get it spot on for this weekend’.

Fiji will play Samoa, Spain and Canada in the pool games in Singapore 7s this weekend.