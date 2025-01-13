Weather may be an issue says Bird

The Australian 7s select team during their arrival at the Nadi International Airport today

The Australian 7s select team admits that while the weather will not be in their favour they are always up for a good challenge.

Arriving in the country today ahead of the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s, captain Dally Bird acknowledges that this is a great opportunity to go up against some of the best 7s players not only from Fiji but around the world.

Bird says he looks forward to the some of the world’s loudest crowds and cannot wait too learn a few tricks from opponents on game day.

“I played here a couple of months ago, it was hot but for me, it’s always the experience when coming in to play.”



While Bird and his team arrived today, the last set of arrivals from international teams are expected by tomorrow.

The three day tournament starts this Thursday and will be played until Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch all the LIVE and Exclusive action on FBC Sports.