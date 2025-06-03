“We really nailed our job in the first half”: Ravula

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 side showed clinical execution and raw power in a commanding 56-24 win over Canada in Round 2 of the Oceania Rugby U20 Challenge.

The home side raced out of the blocks, scoring six tries in a dominant first-half performance that set the tone early.

While their intensity dipped after the break, the job was already done, and Captain Moses Armstrong-Ravula was quick to credit the team’s strong start.

“The first half was pretty fast, and we really nailed our job. We just need to make sure we keep that same intensity in the second half, that’ll be our main focus for next week.”

Looking ahead, Fiji will face Samoa in the final round, a matchup Ravula expects to be their toughest test yet.

“They’re going to be physical. We’ve seen them, they’re a quality side with a lot of fire. But after a good week of rest, we’ll be ready for Saturday.”

Canada struggled to find their footing early and were punished for their slow start.

Although they mounted a stronger effort in the second half, the deficit was too much to overcome.

Fiji remain undefeated and head into their final match full of confidence, while Canada will look to bounce back against Tonga and finish their tournament on a high.

