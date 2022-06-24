We know what to expect: Rawaqa

It will be a battle of speed when the Vodafone Fiji Under-20 side takes on New Zealand next Friday in the Oceania Championship.

Head coach, Ifereimi Rawaqa says despite being out of action for the last two years, his players are ready.

He says they know what to expect from the Kiwis.

“They know what to expect from New Zealand. It will be about speed so we are working on our speed of play, set-piece and general play as well.”

The team will be captained by Semi Qica and will be assisted by Jonathan Sovasova.

Fiji’s second match is against Australia on July 5th and Argentina on the 10th.

The Oceania Championship will be held at the Sunshine Coast in Australia.