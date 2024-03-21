We have dropped in fitness and defence: Kolinisau

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says improving the players’ fitness levels and defensive patterns are his two main priorities in training camp right now.

The former Fiji 7s captain says he intends to lift the level of intensity of the players in these areas to what our previous national teams were renowned for on the international circuit.

Kolinisau says he wants to bring back the aggressive style of defence of yesteryears which has been lacking in the past couple of tournaments.

“Our standards have dropped especially on tackling, in defence. We are waiting a lot. I have been telling the players now, if you wait for them in 7s, you are giving them thinking time and space.”

Kolinisau says addressing the fitness and defence strategies could be the key to ending Fiji’s World Sevens Series tournament title drought after 19 outings.

The Fiji 7s side is preparing for the Hong Kong 7s, which kicks off on April 5th.