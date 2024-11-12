Wallaby centre Ikitau raves over new rookie partner Suaalii

[Source: Reuters]

Experienced Australia back Len Ikitau hailed his new centre partner Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii as a “freak” after an impressive debut in the weekend’s test win over England.

Suaalii was playing his first game of senior rugby union after switching from rugby league only six weeks ago.

His inclusion in the lineup for Saturday’s international at Twickenham raised many eyebrows, but Ikitau said he was always confident the 21-year-old rookie would make an impact.

Suaalii left the Sydney Roosters at the end of the National Rugby League season in late September, after signing a contract to play for New South Wales Waratahs in next year’s Super Rugby competition.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt had no hesitation in calling him up for the Wallabies’ November Grand Slam tour of Britain, despite him only having previously played schoolboy rugby union, and wasted no time in handing him a start on Saturday, where he made an immediate impression in the last-gasp 42-37 victory.

The win over England in a see-saw affair was a turnaround for Australia after a miserable Rugby Championship where they finish bottom of the standings, and they will fancy their chances when they take on Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

Australia beat Wales in a two-test series at home in July.