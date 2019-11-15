Wallabies, Argentina draw again

Two weeks after their 15-15 draw, the Wallabies and Argentina Pumas saw out their 2020 campaigns with a nailbiting 16-16 tie in the Tri-Nations finale.

Four cards marred a scrappy contest in poor weather at Bankwest Stadium, but deja vu struck in the final minute as versatile back Reece Hodge – for the third time in recent weeks – missed a crucial long-range penalty attempt to win the game.

The teams traded dubious yellow cards and the Wallabies failed to make possession and position pay in the first half, entering the break seven points down.

Article continues after advertisement

Things got worse in the second stanza as substitute Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was sent off for a high tackle with twenty minutes remaining – only for Argentina’s Paulos to receive a yellow card of his own to make it 14-on-14.

The Wallabies hit back through captain Michael Hooper from close range to level the scores at 16 apiece, setting up a thrilling final ten minutes.

When Reece Hodge lined up a potential matchwinning late penalty for the third time this season, it appeared the perfect opportunity for the big kicker to make amends for his misses in similar situations against Argentina and New Zealand in recent weeks.

But once again he sent it wide as the Australians were forced to settle for a draw for their third from six Tests this year, ensuring the Wallabies finished bottom of the Tri-Nations series won by the All Blacks.