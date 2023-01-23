Wakeham joins Koroisau at Wests Tigers

Another Fiji Bati star will join Apisai Koroisau at the Wests Tigers.

Half-back Brandon Wakeham has signed a one-year deal with the club.

The former Bulldogs player comes in at a needed time, increasing their halves depth given the departure of Jackson and Jock Madden.

Wakeham is gives coach Tim Sheens options beside halves Luke Brooks and Adam Doueihi.

He started last season in first grade with the Bulldogs before leading Canterbury to the grand-final of the New South Wales Cup where they lost to Sunia Turuva and the Panthers.