Vunivalu returns for Moana clash

Former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu returns to the starting wing for the Reds in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against Moana Pasifika.

Vunivalu replaces Fijian Filipo Daugunu who has been rested along with Seru Uru.

Flying Fijians forward Peni Ravai will come off the bench.

It will be another historic Super Rugby match as Moana Pasifika will host the Reds for the first time in Samoa.

The match is set to take place in Apia Park tomorrow at 4.05pm.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are playing on the same day at 9.35pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.