Vulivuli and Vosawai to retire at the end of the season

Two Fijian players playing in the Pro D2 club Vannes in France will retire at the end of this season.

Former Flying Fijians center Albert Vulivuli and former Italy number 8 Manoa Vosawai have been listed as ‘retired’ in the Pro D2 transfer table for 2020/2021.

The 35-year-old Vulivuli who from Nukubalavu village in Savusavu who is related to Frank Lomani featured for the Flying Fijians at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Vosawai who will celebrate his 37th birthday in August played 17 tests for Italy including three at the 2007 World Cup.

Both players are expected to take up coaching in the new season.

Meanwhile, six Fijian players will depart another Pro D2 club Rouen Normandie.

The six are former Flying Fijians Josefa Domolailai, Malakai Bakaniceva, former England 7s rep Josh Drauniniu, former national under 20 reps Marika Vunibaka and Akuila Tabualevu along with Mosese Ratuvou.

Only Tabualevu has secured his place in a new club for the next season.

The former Marist Brothers High School student will now join Valence Romans in the Pro D2.