Vukalokalo in line for debut as Drua tackle defending champs

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Young Suva lock Sailosi Vukalokalo is poised to make his long-awaited Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this Friday after being named on the bench for their Round 13 clash against defending champions, the Blues.

The former QVS student returns from a lengthy injury layoff and will provide cover in the second row in what could be his first top-flight appearance.

Head Coach Glen Jackson has largely retained the squad that delivered a memorable win over the Queensland Reds last weekend.

However, the team has been forced into changes, with standout flanker Etonia Waqa ruled out due to injury.

His absence sees Josefa Tamani earn a starting spot at blindside flanker, while Vukalokalo takes his place on the bench.

Jackson has also shuffled his backline ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster clash at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.

In the front row, Haereiti Hetet gets the nod at loosehead prop, joined by Zuriel Togiatama at hooker and captain Mesake Doge at tighthead.

Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila continue their partnership in the locking department.

In the loose forward trio, Tamani starts at six, Isoa Tuwai takes the seven jersey, and Kitione Salawa remains at number eight.

The halves pairing of Simione Kuruvoli and Kemu Valetini continues, while the back three sees Taniela Rakuro and Ponipate Loganimasi on the wings, with Selestino Ravutaumada shifting to fullback.

In the centres, Inia Tabuavou and Vuate Karawalevu will control midfield traffic.

On the bench, Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, and Samuela Tawake provide front row depth, with Elia Canakaivata covering the loose forwards.

The match kicks off at 7:05pm this Friday at HFC Bank Stadium, and will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

