Vital two games for Fiji

The next two games are crucial for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians after getting their Rugby World Cup campaign back on track with a win over Australia on Monday.

The team has been given some time off before they’ll resume training in Bordeaux, France tomorrow.

Today the side enjoyed some homemade delicious spicy curry for lunch which was cooked by two of the team staff.

Up next for the national side next week is 13th ranked Georgia who lost to Australia 35-15 in the first match.

Georgia will play Portugal on Sunday as they try to get their first win.

Flying Fijians openside flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu says they understand the importance of the next two games.

“I think we have to get two bonus for these two games, we won’t take any team lightly because they’ve been preparing well for this World Cup and I think the boys know that and these next two weeks we’ll work on what we didn’t do well on the pitch and hope to be prepared before Georgia.”

Fiji takes on Georgia next Sunday in Bordeaux.

