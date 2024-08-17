Viral for the right reasons was a bonus: Tamani

Terio Tamani [middle] with his wife and father's older brother.

Fiji men’s 7s silver medalist and Olympian Terio Tamani says he did not expect things to escalate when he started strumming his guitar one morning in the Olympic Village at the Paris Games, attracting a lot of attention.

Videos of Team Fiji singing at 6am quickly went viral and have been widely discussed on various social media platforms.

He says he wasn’t expecting much when he picked up the guitar and started strumming, but going viral for the right reasons was just a bonus to the entire Olympics experience.

Article continues after advertisement

The team was welcomed with a dinner and presented with their Olympic pins at the Holiday Inn.

Athletes present included Tamani, Kolora Lomani, Raijieli Daveua, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Lolohea Naitasi, and Waisake Tewa.

Tamani was the only Fiji men’s 7s representative at the Team Fiji dinner yesterday.