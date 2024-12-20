Valetini and Uru named in Wallabies January camp

Rob Valetini and Seru Uru [Source: Wallabies]

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has announced his 40-player squad for a January camp in Sydney, with Fiji-linked players Rob Valetini and Seru Uru making the cut.

The camp, which runs for three days, will focus on reviewing the 2024 Test season and preparing players for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

The squad includes 22 forwards and 18 backs, with Valetini and Uru standing out as players of Fijian heritage who have consistently impressed.

The camp will also feature medical and physical testing to assess players’ readiness as they return to their Super Rugby clubs.

Several players recovering from injury and others who excelled with the Australia XV team are also part of the squad.