Umbro for Fiji Rugby

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Rugby Sevens Men’s and Women’s teams will be the first to wear Umbro jerseys in Perth this weekend after the Fiji Rakavi Football Union Limited and Umbro ANZ sealed a new long-term partnership with the global sports brand as the official technical partner for the next five years.

Our national sides have received their new kits, which they will proudly take the pitch in during the upcoming HSBC Sevens Series leg in Perth.

This new agreement, which commenced on January 1st, 2025, marks the evolution of Fiji Rugby’s global brand.

Article continues after advertisement

As part of this new agreement, all national teams under the Fiji Rugby banner – including the Fiji Men’s and Women’s 15s and 7s, and other age-group teams will now wear Umbro’s bespoke, technical playing and training apparel.



[Source: Supplied]

According to FRU, the shift to Umbro reflects the union’s commitment to innovation, quality, and a strong relationship with a brand that shares its passion for rugby and sports excellence.

FRFUL chief executive, Rovereto Nayacalevu, says this new partnership reflects their ongoing mission to continue elevating Fiji Rugby’s presence both on and off the field.

However, Nayacalevu says the official launch of the partnership and the new Umbro merchandise for retail will take place once the Umbro kits are available in February at Tappoo’s retail outlets across Fiji and the world.

Global Managing Director of Umbro, Anthony Little says Fiji’s national rugby teams are a source of pride and passion for Fijians, and their electrifying style, a joy to watch for fans around the world.

He adds they’re honoured and delighted to see their double diamond logo on such exceptional international teams and look forward to celebrating the unique Fijian flair, spirit and passion with the world.

This collaboration with Umbro aligns with the FRU’s long-term vision to provide Fiji Rugby with world-class support while continuing to develop and inspire future generations of athletes.