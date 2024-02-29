Uluinasau ruled out of LA 7s

Reapi Uluinasau

Reapi Uluinasau has been ruled out of the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side in this weekend’s Los Angeles 7s.

The star halfback injured her ankle in the Vancouver 7s last week.

This has forced coach Saiasi Fuli to field only 12 players in the LA 7s.

Article continues after advertisement

The LA 7s will kick off on Saturday with the Ana Maria Naimasi-captained side to face Brazil in their opening match at 1:14pm.

On Sunday, the Fijiana will face South Africa at 8:26am and New Zealand at 1:24pm.

The women’s cup quarterfinals will begin on Monday at 6:14am with the semi-finals at 9:24am and final at 1:43pm.

The Fiji men’s side will face Great Britain in its opening match on Saturday at 2:54pm.

On Sunday, they clash with Canada at 5:30am and France at 10:22am before the men’s cup quarterfinals begins at 3:26pm.

The semi-finals and final will be held on Monday.

You can watch the Fiji and Fijiana sides in action at the LA 7s live on FBC TV.