Uluinakauvadra brings a lot of physicality: Byrne

[Source: World Rugby]

The Flying Fijians are set to unleash fresh talent this weekend, as Saimoni Uluinakauvadra is slated to make his international debut against Spain.

Head Coach Mick Byrne’s decision to bring Uluinakauvadra into the lineup speaks to Fiji’s commitment to building a robust, competitive squad.

Byrne emphasized that Spain’s hard-hitting style makes Uluinakauvadra’s skill set an ideal fit for the team this weekend.

“Spain is a very physical team, and they’re going to come at us hard. He’s been performing exceptionally as a number seven, showing real physicality over the ball and top-level fitness.”

Byrne also adds that Uluinakauvadra’s development is a testament to Fiji’s rugby pathways, designed to nurture local talent for the international stage.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Spain at 2 am on Sunday morning and it will air live on FBC Sports.