Two women’s pools for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: David Clifton Photography]

The women’s pools in the Na-Iri competition at the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s has been reduced to 10 teams.

Pool A consists of Australia A, Lilian Amazons, Army Women, Tagimoucia Ranadi and Tabusoro Angels.

In Pool B is SeaHawks, Police, LV Stingrays, Navosa Women’s and Savusavu Women’s.

Article continues after advertisement

The Stop Violence Police side will open the tournament as they face Savusavu Women’s in the Pool B round.

The match will kick off at 9.20pm.

The opener for the Youth competition will be between AJ Pallets Ba River and First Light Taveuni at 10.50am.

The men’s competition will kick off at 12.10pm with Fire facing Ram Sami Army.

Fans can watch the three days of action at Lawaqa Park for free.

However, those that can’t make it to Lawaqa Park can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.