Two big years for women’s rugby

[Source: Supplied]

Women’s rugby have two big years ahead of them and having clear pathway and alignment through to the Fijiana 7’s and 15’s are vital.

This is the view of High Performance Manager Women’s Rugby, Alana Thomas.

Today Thomas presented to women’s rugby stakeholders as part of a talanoa session in Suva.

[Source: Supplied]

She says they have have Olympic Games for the Fijiana 7’s and the Fijiana 15’s have the World Cup qualifiers.

Thomas says they’ve just had the first Women’s high-performance camp this year.



[Source: Supplied]

The women’s deaf team’s gold medal win in Australia again shows the growth and depth of talent we have here in Fiji according to Thomas.

The former Melbourne Rebels Super W coach adds as the momentum continues, it’s important to celebrate the achievements, learn from each other’s experiences, and collectively work towards creating an inclusive and thriving environment for women’s rugby in Fiji.