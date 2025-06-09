Tuva committed to achieve rugby dreams

Lodoviko Tuva

Watching several rugby players from his province rise from village fields to the international stage has inspired Lodoviko Tuva to pursue his own path in the sport.

Ba Province has produced world-class talents such as Josua Tuisova, and Tuva is determined to do whatever it takes to reach that level.

He is currently part of the Fiji Sports Council 7s team, following a program designed to develop emerging players from the grassroots.

“I started in the program at the beginning of the year, so it has been 11 months now, and Ii just thank the Lord for his guidance and protecting me so far in this journey. I’ve learned a lot of things since joining, a lot of the tricks of the sport, which has improved my game IQ on the field.”

Playing at half back on the rugby field, Tuva says he has learned a lot since joining the program.

The side is currently preparing for the Loloma Heights 7s tournament in Savusavu which starts tomorrow and finishes on Friday.

