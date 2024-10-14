Turagacoke debuts for Stade Français in Top 14

[Source: Stade-Français-Paris/Facebook]

Former Lelean Memorial School Under 18 player Setareki Turagacoke debuted for Stade Français in their 35-3 loss to Lyon early this morning.

Turagacoke, who started on the bench came on in the 62nd minute and made an immediate impact.

The 18-year-old showcased his strength with several powerful carries, won two crucial lineouts and even secured a clean turnover that earned his team a penalty.

Article continues after advertisement

Turagacoke had the opportunity to play alongside Flying Fijians winger Peniasi Dakuwaqa, while going up against fellow Flying Fijians Sam Matavesi and Semi Radradra.

The young Tailevu native was competing in the Deans competition for Lelean Memorial School just last year, highlighting his rapid rise to professional rugby.