Trio returns, Tela captains Drua

Taliga, nasove, Hetet

Flying Fijians prop Haereiti Hetet and former Nadroga flanker Rusiate Nasove have been named in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s round eight match-day squad.

This is the first time in this Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season that the two will feature for the Drua.

Also making his return to the starting line-up is Olympic gold-medalist Kitione Taliga who will play at fullback.

Hetet returns following a successful rehabilitation from injury.

Meli Derenalagi is not available for this match which hands over the captaincy role to fly-half Teti Tela.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre is on the left wing replacing Selestino Ravutaumada while Peni Matawalu starts again at halfback.

Iosefo Masi who is the Drua’s leading try-scorer this season along with Isoa Nasilasila and openside flanker Kitione Salawa will start in their eighth consecutive match.

The Drua faces the Brumbies at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Friday at 9.35pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.