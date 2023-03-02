Tiko and Tawake to start for Drua

Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Two new props will start for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Saturday’s Super Round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific against NSW Waratahs.

Jone Tiko and Samuela Tawake who came off the bench last weekend will wear the number one and three jerseys respectively replacing Jone Koroiduadua and Emosi Tuqiri.

Koroiduadua failed a head injury assessment while Tuqiri hasn’t fully recvered from an injury sustained in their win over Moana Pasifika.

Flying Fijians prop Livai Natave who is expected to make his Super Rugby debut has been promoted to the bench with Kaliopasi Uluilakepa.

Coach Mick Byrne has retained 20 of the 23 players from last week’s match-day squad.

Flyhalf Caleb Muntz has been given the nod to start ahead of Teti Tela.

The match kicks off at 8.35pm (FJT) on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.