Tickets out for Flying Fijians Test against Scotland

The Fiji Rugby Union has announced that ticket sales for the highly anticipated FIJI Water Flying Fijians versus Scotland Test match have officially started today.

To provide fans with a smooth and convenient ticketing experience, the Fiji Rugby Union has partnered with TicketMate (ticketmate.com.fj) as the official online ticketing platform.

Fans can now easily purchase and manage their tickets digitally, with the option to print e-tickets or store them on their mobile devices for quick scanning on match day.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Union Board Chairman John Sanday says they are excited to welcome Scotland to Fiji for what promises to be an unforgettable Test match.

“Our partnership with TicketMate ensures fans can secure their tickets effortlessly, whether online or in person. This is a fantastic opportunity for rugby supporters to witness world-class rugby right here in Suva. Don’t wait—get your tickets today!”

Director of TicketMate Vimal Kumar says TicketMate is proud to be the official ticketing partner for this exciting event.

He says their platform offers a secure, user-friendly way for fans to purchase and manage their tickets digitally with just a few clicks.

Flying Fijians hosts Scotland on the 12th of July at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.