Tickets for Raluve and Deans available online

Fans eager to watch the Deans and Raluve matches can conveniently purchase their tickets online through Ticket Max.

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Vice President, Savenaca Muamua, emphasizes that this measure is to prevent long queues on match days.

“We urge fans to buy their tickets in advance online. If they can’t, they will have to queue up on the day, which we want to avoid”.

Article continues after advertisement

He assures that there are no extra charges for online ticket purchases.

For the Weet-Bix Raluve Quarterfinals, tickets for the grandstand, concrete, and grass areas are priced at a flat rate of $10.

Students in uniform can get tickets for $5, and children under 12 will be charged $3.

For the Vodafone Deans Quarterfinals, grandstand tickets are $25, concrete is $15, and grass seating is $10.

The Raluve quarterfinals will take place on Friday, while the Deans quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fans can also catch the action live on the FBC Sports channel.