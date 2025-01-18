Three ex-All Blacks eligible for Flying Fijians in 2025

Pita Gus Sowakula, Hoskins Sotutu and George Bower

Three former All Blacks players will be eligible to represent the Flying Fijians this year, providing a boost to Fiji’s rugby prospects.

Pita Gus Sowakula, 30, will be eligible to represent Fiji after completing his three-year stand-down period following his last All Blacks appearance in July 2022.

The Clermont forward, who had a brief Two-Test stint, could join the Flying Fijians for the Pacific Nations Cup.

George Bower, 32, has not played for the All Blacks since November 2022 and, after recovering from an ACL injury, has the option to switch to Fiji.

Hoskins Sotutu, 26, a standout player and the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific MVP, becomes eligible for both Fiji and England this year.

While still contracted with New Zealand Rugby until 2026, he could explore opportunities with either nation.