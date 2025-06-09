The British Army team is going to play for the first time at the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

[ Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s / Facebook ]

This was confirmed by organizers yesterday and this coming event promises to be one of the most exciting editions of the tournament.

The team brings a rich tradition of discipline, physicality, and high-performance rugby, forged through elite military training and competitive rugby programmes across the United Kingdom.

According to organizers, their inclusion adds another layer of international prestige to the Coral Coast 7s, further strengthening the tournament’s reputation as one of the leading invitational rugby sevens events in the world.

Tournament Founding Chairman Jay Whyte says they are honored to welcome the British Army side to the 2026 Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

He says their professionalism, physical presence, and proud rugby heritage will add immense value to the tournament and provide fans with world-class rugby action.”

Known for their structured play, relentless defence, and clinical execution, the British Army 7s have competed successfully across Europe and beyond, earning respect as one of the strongest representative military rugby teams in the world.

Their presence will not only elevate the standard of competition but also create an exciting clash of styles against some of the best club, invitational, and national development sides.

The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will be staged at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, and will once again bring together elite teams, global rugby stars, and passionate fans for a celebration of rugby, culture, and community.

