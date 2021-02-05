Home

Tevita Kuridrani debuts for Western Force

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 10, 2021 6:42 am

Long-time Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani made his debut for the Western Force in the final pre-season trial before the start of the Super Rugby AU.

Kuridrani and the Force put up a strong fight but were defeated by ACT Brumbies 29-28 yesterday.

Brumbies led 7-nil at halftime.

The Force came stronger in the second half and was up 19-14.

The Brumbies took the lead shortly after when Connal McInerney supplied the finishing touch to a driving maul.

The Force moved back into the lead with a Grason Makara try, assisted and converted by Argentinian flyhalf Domingo Miotti.

However, an 87th-minute Lachlan Lonergan penalty snatched the win for the Brumbies.

The two sides meet again on February 19 in their Super Rugby AU season opener in Perth.

