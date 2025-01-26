Tens tournament helps Naitasiri Secondary with preparations

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Naitasiri Secondary School is using the Junior Club Rugby Tens competition as a preparation platform for upcoming rugby union and league competitions later this year.

The Junior Club Rugby Tens got underway yesterday at Bidesi Park in Suva, where 44 teams in the central division competed in.

Naitasiri Secondary School head of department for PEMAC, Sakiasi Muanakalou, says they are preparing for the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League and the Vodafone Deans Trophy competitions.

Weeks into their off-season training, he says the 10s tournament is a great opportunity to test their players and gauge their performances before these two big rugby tournaments.

“We’ve been having our pre-season training ahead of the rugby league competition in term one. We came across the details of this tournament on social media, so we asked our principal if we could at-tend, and put to the test everything our players have been practicing during the off-season training for the past two weeks.”

He adds that the tournament allowed the players to put to the test everything they have been practicing over the past few weeks during their off-season training.

Naitasiri Secondary School featured their under-19 and under-17 boys teams to the competition.

In their match results, their U14 side defeated Marist Blue’s 24-5, while their U19 side went down 5-0 to Deii Ruggers.

The tournament will continue over the next two weekends.