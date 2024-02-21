Taveuni aims for solid start

Taveuni Rugby Union Head coach Josefa Satini

Expectations are high for the Taveuni Rugby Union as they return to the Vodafone Vanua Cup after 16 years.

Head coach Josefa Satini says after undergoing three weeks of training, they’re looking forward to a promising start this weekend.

Satini says there is a competitive atmosphere within the team and acknowledges the opportunities that rugby presents for their future.

“Hopes and expectations are high because you know nowadays rugby is a career and we hope to develop and expose some of our Taveuni players so they can reach a high level.”

He adds they are mentally and physically prepared for whatever challenges game day may bring.

The side will take on Ra in their first encounter this weekend at Ra Sports Ground.