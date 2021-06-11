Tauyavuca interested in Drua

USA-based player Apisai Tauyavuca plans to return and don a Fijian Drua jumper again for the 2022 Super Rugby campaign.

The 28-year-old was part of the first Drua team that featured in the National Rugby Championship in 2017, where he made four appearances.

Though his overseas rugby stint has been a success, Tauyavuca still wants to represent his country.

After returning from Italian club Zebre last year, Tauyavuca joined the Naitasiri in Skipper Cup.

He says the level of local competition has really improved and there will be a lot of local players vying for a spot in the Drua Super Rugby squad.

“At home, it’s more of an offloading game. But I think the local rugby back home is heading towards a positive direction.”

The Mabula, Cicia,Lau lad has confirmed his availability for the Drua.

“I think anything is possible right now, I’m not saying that I’m not available but if it happens I am more than happy to join.”

Tauyavuca’s qualities on and off-the field have not gone unnoticed.

The former Deans winner for QVS signed a two-year contract with the Houston SaberCats in USA’s Major League Rugby.