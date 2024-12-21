Talent galore says games coordinator

R.C. Manubhai Nataleira 7s Games Coordinator, Jone Turaganiqele, believes the future of 7s rugby in Fiji looks promising after witnessing some outstanding talent during the three-day event.

Turaganiqele expressed his optimism for the sport’s growth, noting that the competition not only showcased exceptional athleticism but also provided a platform for emerging players to make their mark.

He highlighted the dedication and passion shown by the teams, which bodes well for the future of 7s rugby in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

As the event continues, Turaganiqele also reflected on the ongoing efforts to rebuild their church, which was destroyed during Cyclone Winston.

With the event acting as a catalyst for both the sport and the community’s recovery, Turaganiqele remains hopeful that the exposure gained from this tournament will inspire further growth in rugby and provide lasting benefits to the region.