Tabadamu grooms players for success

The EMS Tabadamu 7s side has been gearing well for the Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s.

Team Manager Ulaiasi Bolalailai says the side is focused on the task at hand and is not taking it lightly.

He adds they have players from all walks of life in the team and that is something they are proud of.

“They are youths that have been coming all the way from villages from all provinces to build the Tabadamu 7s team and at the moment nearly 80% of the team since 2018 until now are successful in life.”

Bolalailai is hopeful the current Tabadamu 7s players will reach greater heights than their former players which include Iosefo Masi, Simione Kuruvoli, Leo Naikasau and many others.

The tournament, which is set to be played next weekend has attracted a large number of local teams.

Currently, 32 men’s, 16 Under-21, and eight women’s teams have registered.