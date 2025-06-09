Suva women crush Naitasiri in R8 Marama Cup

Suva Women produced a clinical performance at the Naluwai grounds this afternoon, overpowering hosts Naitasiri 64-10 in their round eight Marama Cup clash.

From the opening whistle, Suva imposed themselves on the contest, punishing Naitasiri’s early handling errors and turning them into points on the scoreboard.

Their structured play and superior discipline allowed them to control possession and dictate the tempo for most of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the backing of their home crowd, Naitasiri struggled to contain Suva’s relentless attack and found themselves on the back foot for long stretches.

The hosts’ defensive lapses were ruthlessly exposed, with Suva’s forward pack laying the platform and their backs finishing with precision.

Suva’s dominance was evident as they piled on tries throughout the match, sealing a victory that underlined their status as one of the competition’s front-runners.

The result leaves Naitasiri still searching for consistency, while Suva heads into the next round full of confidence after one of their most commanding performances of the season.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.