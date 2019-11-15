Suva rugby begins training for Skipper Cup

The Suva Rugby Union has commenced their training as they prepare to face Nadroga in round one of Skipper Cup.

Suva will take on Nadroga on July 25th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and the match will also feature as a double-header for the Farebrother Trophy.

Rugby alongside eleven sports will now be able to start their respective competitions

But these sports will return according to the pandemic protocol approved by the government and the Fiji National Sports Commission.

Meanwhile, the Suva Rugby will have a special general meeting tomorrow at the Naval Base hall in Walu Bay to confirm club competitions which is expected to kick off on the 11th of next month.