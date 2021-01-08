Suva remains firm on Skipper Cup goal

Suva rugby’s goal has not changed for 2021 as they prepare to defend its Skipper Cup title for the fourth year in a row.

Despite losing some of its key players, the defending champion will continue to rebuild for this season.

Suva Rugby Union Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says preparations will start next week.

Article continues after advertisement

“Starting from next week we will be starting our off season program, off season and pre-season, so we hope to start our club competition to ensure they start one and half of game time before they start the Skipper Cup competition.”

Suva will meet Nadroga in its first Skipper Cup match on April 10th.