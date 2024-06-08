Rugby

Suva keep Skipper Cup title defense alive

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 8, 2024 4:41 pm

Suva survived a second-half comeback from Ba to clinch a 28-16 win in their Skipper Cup quarterfinal clash at Albert Park this afternoon.

The capital city side, featuring national 7s reps Terio Tamani, Saki Siqila and Tira Welagi were forced to work overtime in order to keep their title defense alive.

Tamani, who directed play from the fly half position scored six points off his boot.

In other quarterfinal results, Naitasiri beat Macuata 32-17 and Nadi beat Lautoka 19-12 and Nadroga defeated Tailevu 41-28.

In the ANZ Marama Cup quarterfinals, Suva hammered Lautoka 52-0, Namosi beat Nadroga 30-12, Nadi lost to Nasinu 24-42 and Yasawa edged Naitasiri 22-15.

In the semi-finals next week, Suva will meet Yasawa while Nasinu will battle Namosi.

