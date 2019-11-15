Home

Suva flanker Seru seals deal with French club

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 14, 2020 5:39 pm
Suva Flanker Filimoni Seru. [Source:Filimoni Seru]

Defending Skipper Cup champions the Ram Sami Suva side will miss the services of one of their key players Filimoni Seru this week against Yasawa.

The 28-year-old will be leaving on Wednesday after securing a contract with French-based club, Nantua.

Seru will join former Fiji 7s player Manasa Nayagi and former Fiji Drua and Suva number eight Peni Raidre at the club.

Article continues after advertisement

Seru was one of the last minute changes to the Suva side last week. He was earlier named on the bench but was part the starting line-up after Taniela Sadrugu was rested.

Round nine of Skipper Cup games this week will see Tailevu playing Lautoka, Nadi takes on Naitasiri, Yasawa hosts Suva and Nadroga meets Namosi.

