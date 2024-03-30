Suva and Tailevu Marama and Skipper Cup postponed

Ratu Cakobau Park grounds

The round five of the ANZ Marama & Skipper Cup competition between Axellerate Tailevu and FMF Suva is now postponed to a later date.

This is due to the unplayable conditions at Ratu Cakobau Park due to the rainy weather.

In other Skipper Cup fixtures, Namosi will take on Macuata at Thomson Park in Navua, Nadroga will host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka will face Naitasiri at Churchill Park, and Ba will play against Nadi at Vinod Patel Ground in Ba.