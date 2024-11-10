Sustaining FRU profits will be a challenge says Seeto

Jenny Seeto [right] during the FRU AGM

After the announcement of a $1.6 million profit for the year 2023 by Fiji Rakavi Football Union Limited, Board Trustee member Jenny Seeto acknowledged that maintaining this success will be a challenge, especially after the dramatic turnaround from a loss of $1.5 million in 2022.

Under the Trustees’ stewardship, the FRU managed to clear longstanding debts, including the repayment of a World Rugby loan of $2.7 million, positioning the organization for long-term sustainability.

Seeto states that following the appointment of the newly elected members during their annual general meeting held in Suva yesterday, the Trustees will now step back and allow the board to handle the union’s finances.

“I think everyone in Fiji, as well as all of us around the table here (Board Trustees), would like to see sustainability. That’s really important if we are to further develop the game of rugby and support its growth at the grassroots level. We need to sustain and increase profitability as well.”

She adds that the trustees will still be overseeing the newly appointed board members and will lend support when and where needed, ensuring that everything is run properly.

The seven newly appointed directors are Mosese Naivalu as Legal Director; John Sanday and Tevita Tuiloa as Commercial Directors; Cathy Wong as Women’s Director; Koli Sewabu and Conway Beg as Rugby Directors; and Anare Manulevu as Finance Director.